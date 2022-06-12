Lea Michele and 'Spring Awakening' Cast Have Epic Reunion at the 2022 Tony Awards

Lea Michele reunited with Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr. and more of her co-stars from the original cast of Spring Awakening Sunday night, during the 75th annual Tony Awards. The cast got back together for a special performance of “Touch Me” from the award-winning, groundbreaking musical.

Much like their last reunion, a one-night performance during the pandemic, which was captured in the documentary Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, the emotions were running high, with Michele and Groff both beaming with pride as they took the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The last time fans got to see the cast sing together was in 2021, when they performed a stripped-down version of the coming-of-age rock musical in honor of its 15th anniversary. In addition to Michele, Groff and Gallagher, the rest of the ensemble included Lauren Pritchard, Jonathan B. Wright, Lilli Cooper, Gideon Glick, Skylar Astin, Brian Charles Johnson, Phoebe Strole and Remy Zaken.

“Doing the reunion has obviously kind of reinvigorated all of us to keep more in touch,” Gallagher recently told ET, adding that he “would love to do something with that gang again.”

No matter what, “there’s an epic Spring Awakening text thread,” the actor said, revealing he “always wakes up to texts, and I’m like, ‘Wait, who is? Oh, it’s the Spring Awakening text thread.’”

Other notable performers of the night included Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter and the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus as well as from the 2022 Tony Award-nominated musicals, A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Music Man, Paradise Square and Six.

Unfolding over four hours live coast to coast, the evening first kicked off with the one-hour special, The Tony Awards: Act One hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, before Ariana DeBose took over to honor the best of Broadway’s 2021-2022 season.

Check out the full list of winners from the Tony Awards 2022.