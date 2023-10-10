'Lawmen: Bass Reeves': See the Trailer for 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan, David Oyelowo's New Western

David Oyelowo is heading out west in the thrilling new trailer for Lawmen: Bass Reeves. The forthcoming Paramount+ series from Oyelowo and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is set to begin streaming on Nov. 5.

The anthology series also stars Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland and Dennis Quaid. Oyelowo serves as an executive producer alongside Sheridan and showrunner Chad Feehan. Together, Sheridan and Feehan created the series for television.

According to a press release for the project, Lawman: Bass Reeves reveals the untold story of legendary lawman Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Reeves' tale will serve as a standalone series, with future Lawman iterations planned to follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws throughout history.

Garrett Hedlund and Shea Whigham are set to guest star, with Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes in recurring roles.

Lauren Smith/Paramount+

"Are you a lawman or an outlaw?" a little boy asks Reeves in the opening moments of the preview.

"A bit of both, I reckon," he responds.

See the action-packed trailer below.

Lawman: Bass Reeves is the latest in a growing slate of collaborations between Sheridan and Paramount+, Yellowstone and it's spinoffs, 1923 and 1883, as well as Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Special Ops: Lioness, and the upcoming series Land Man.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone recently made its broadcast TV debut on Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS, giving fans the chance to watch the show from the very beginning.

It's also the perfect chance to catch up on the series before the final fifth season episodes -- and the shocking exit of its lead character, John Dutton III, played by Kevin Costner.

Paramount Network announced in May that the popular flagship series would be ending after the current fifth season, following the impending departure of the series' star, Costner, and executive producer amid ongoing tensions.