'Law & Order' Adds Camryn Manheim and Odelya Halevi to Revival

The Law & Order cast continues to come together ahead of the NBC crime procedural’s return in February 2022 with season 21. The latest additions include Camryn Manheim as Lt. Kate Dixon and Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun.

The two performers join the previously confirmed ensemble, including Anthony Anderson as Det. Kevin Bernard, Hugh Dancy as an assistant district attorney and Jeffrey Donovan as a NYPD detective.

As ET previously reported, NBC announced in September that it was bringing back the original series that kicked off the sprawling and long-running franchise for a new season. Executive produced by creator Dick Wolf and led by showrunner Rick Eid, the series will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

So far, Anderson is the only cast member from the original run to reprise their role. The actor previously starred on the final three seasons (18-20) of Law & Order’s original run. Following the news, he told ET, “It means a great deal.”

“Full circle is what it is, and it’s a good thing,” Anderson continued, revealing what interested him about returning. “It’s the opportunity to go back and reprise [my] character, and have a little fun in the dramatic space for a little while," Anderson shared.

However, one person not interested in returning is Dianne Wiest, who played District Attorney Nora Lewin from seasons 11 to 12 and made history as the franchise’s first female DA. “I don’t think they’d want me back, to tell you the truth,” she told ET back in October.

Prior to joining Law & Order, Manheim was last seen on the Disney+ series Big Shot, reuniting her with producer David E. Kelley, who created The Practice, on which she starred as lawyer Ellenor Frutt for eight seasons.

Halevi, meanwhile, will be seen opposite Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam, which is set for summer 2022 release.

Law & Order returns with season 21 on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, airing the same night as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC.

