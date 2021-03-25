Lauren Graham Says She Has a 'Gilmore Girls' Clause in Her Acting Contracts in Case the Show Returns

Lauren Graham always makes sure it's possible for her to return to Stars Hollow. During a chat with SiriusXM’s EW Live, the 54-year-old actress revealed that she includes a Gilmore Girls clause in all of her contracts.

Graham starred as single mom Lorelai Gilmore in the much-beloved teen series that ran from 2000 to 2007. She and Alexis Bledel, who played Rory Gilmore on the show, reprised their mother-daughter roles in 2016 for Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

"I put that window into all my new jobs just in case," Graham said of including time in all her contracts, should Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino decide to go forward with a second reboot.

"I don't want to start any new rumors. It's not for any concrete reason, except that I have a loyalty and an openness to working with her, first of all, and because we could never have predicted that in the past," she added. "The shows are so restrictive now. So we're trying to just carve out some pockets just in case."

Graham said that, while "that door is open" for Gilmore Girls' return, she still wonders, "Is it creatively warranted? Is it something? I don't know."

When ET spoke to Sherman-Palladino last year, she likewise expressed an openness to bring back Gilmore Girls again, should it all fall into place. "It’s the kind of thing where we hadn’t planned on doing the Netflix movies... Never say never," she said at the time. "It would just have to be the right time for everybody."

While promoting her new Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Graham told ET's Kevin Frazier that, though she didn't think another Gilmore Girls reboot was likely, a holiday special could be a good way to return to Stars Hollow.

"For just my mind, I could see a Christmas movie where we could kinda visit one more time, and you see where that family is," she said of a possible reboot. "That's the only thing that we haven't done, just a movie or a holiday movie... I could envision that, but there's no plan. That's just my brain."

Following Gilmore Girls' 20th anniversary last year, Graham also told ET that she continues to be "thankful" for the show that gave her "every opportunity I have had in the last 20 years," before reflecting on what made it so popular.

"I think it starts with the world that Amy created is such a cozy and comforting place to visit, and then alongside that, the writing is so sophisticated and almost theatrical," she said. "It really is its own... It's just the idea of this mom and her daughter and that bond, and then the world that Amy created. You can watch it again and again because the language is so dense it's hard to get it all the first time."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres March 26 on Disney+.