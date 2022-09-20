Laura Harrier Is Engaged to Sam Jarou, Shares Proposal Details

Congrats are in order for Laura Harrier! The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress revealed that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Sam Jarou.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, the 32-year-old spilled the details on the romantic moment.

"We did get engaged recently, which I’m very excited about. It was really simple and sweet in Paris,” the Mike actress shares. “I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That’s just not my personality.”

Harrier shared that she was certain about their love and saying yes wasn’t a question.

“The cliché of when you know, you know. I never really believed it until that happened to me,” she says.

“It’s a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm. I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I’m at in life," she adds.

Harrier and the fashion consultant have largely kept their love out of the public eye. The pair first got together in 2019 after meeting during a dinner. Jarou splits his time between France and Los Angeles.

When asked if there is a potential for the actress to collaborate with the consultant, she said that’s already an aspect of her life.

“He’s the first man I’ve dated where I’ll actually listen when he gives me outfit advice,” she reveals. “So, is that a collab?”

So far, Harrier doesn’t have any big plans when it comes to her nuptials. In a separate interview withWomen’s Wear Daily, published on Sept. 17, she shared that the time of the wedding is undecided.

“I’ve done nothing. I need to plan,” she told the publication. “It’s like, when do you have time? We’ll get there.”

When it comes to the dress, Harrier remained tight-lipped about it.

I’m not going to say,” she said.