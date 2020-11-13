Latin GRAMMY Awards 2020: How to Watch, Who's Hosting, Performers and More

The 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards are almost here! On Thursday, Nov. 19, the Latin Recording Academy will gather the biggest names in Latin music for a reimagined telecast that will include remote performances and awards all tied to this year's theme, "Music Makes Us Human."

There's no red carpet, no live audience -- safety measures due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic -- but Latin mega-artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, Marc Anthony and so many more still promise to make the Latin GRAMMYs an epic party.

Read on below for how to watch the awards as well as details on the 21st Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees, performers, hosts and more.

When are the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards? Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 AT 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch: The Latin GRAMMYs will air on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT, or on the Univision NOW app with a TV subscriber login. Univision is also available on fuboTV -- a live TV streaming service with a 7-day free trial. Plans start as low as $29.99 per month for fubo Latino.

Who's hosting? The 2020 Latin GRAMMYs will be co-hosted by Roma star Yalitza Aparicio, singer Carlos Rivera and TV host Ana Brenda.

Who's performing? Bad Bunny is performing, as well as a star-studded lineup that includes Karol G, Pedro Capo and Marc Anthony, in addition to Anuel AA, Calibre 50, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Guaynaa, Víctor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Debi Nova, Raquel Sofía, and Sebastián Yatra.

For more on the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs performers, click here.

Who's nominated? J Balvin takes the top spot as the most nominated artist with 13 nods, followed by Bad Bunny (9) and Ozuna (8). Anuel AA, Josh Gudwin and Colin Leonard are all tied with 7 nominations each.

To see all the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees, click here.

How do I follow ET's coverage? Follow along at ETonline.com and keep it specifically locked on ET MÁS for highlights as well as all the latest Latinx pop culture and celebrity news.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for the most memorable moments from last year's Latin GRAMMY Awards.