Last-Minute Gifts That Don't Require Shipping

You may have already noticed, but Christmas is right around the corner. With just weeks left before the holiday officially arrives, the countdown to the perfect gift is on. Christmas shopping is no easy feat, especially when you’re in a race against the clock with fast-approaching holiday shipping deadlines. Luckily, for those of you squeezing in last-minute gifts, there are plenty of options you can still shop. Better yet, they require no shipping time at all.

Perhaps you’re in search of a gift idea for your co-workers, in-laws, or even your best friends. Or maybe you’re finishing the holiday shopping season with a few dollars to spare. Either way, a virtual present like a gift card or a cool new subscription service is sure to be a crowd favorite this holiday season. And if you’re the type of person who leaves shopping for a Christmas gift until the last minute, these will get to your giftees as soon as you click “send.” No shipping and no wrapping paper? Sounds like a win-win situation to us.

From a gift card to your TikTok-loving teen’s favorite activewear brand to a foolproof subscription box that'll make your loved ones' days at home more comfortable, scroll down to see ET Style’s favorite last-minute gifts below.

Gift Cards: Beauty & Wellness

Glossier

Glossier is one of those brands that’ll put a smile on anyone’s face—whether you’re a Gen Z-er, a Millennial, or anyone else.

Fenty Beauty

With a brand like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, there are a lot of good options to choose from. So why not give someone the choice to pick their favorites?

KORA Organics

Kora Organics

This holiday season, share the world of organic skincare with a gift card to supermodel Miranda Kerr’s line, KORA Organics.

Follain

Another great way to introduce clean beauty to someone’s skincare routine is with Follain, where you can find the best, non-toxic products as well as its in-house line.

Gift Cards: Fashion

Outdoor Voices

Encourage your loved ones to get out and Do Something with a gift card to Outdoor Voices, which has a range of styles spanning colorblocked activewear staples and easy layering pieces.

Lunya

If your friends or family want to level up their loungewear game, they will love Lunya, which offers luxurious robes and pajama sets.

Everlane

If everyday basics are the name of the game in someone’s wardrobe, a gift card to Everlane will be one of the best holiday gifts they get.

Lululemon

If you’re shopping with a teen in mind, Lululemon is one of the most popular brands among TikTokers. Stumped on what to get? Opt for classic leggings.

Cariuma

Have someone on your list who wants to build a more sustainable closet? Give them the gift to choose a pair of shoes from Cariuma, which uses raw materials like organic cotton, bamboo, rubber, and more.

CUUP

Cult-favorite lingerie brand CUUP offers virtual fittings to its shoppers, allowing them to find the perfect bra sizes from the comfort of their homes.

Sunski

A new pair of sunglasses will get anyone excited about the sunnier days ahead.

Alex Mill

You can never go wrong with classic wardrobe basics, which is where Alex Mill comes in. You’ll find timeless, quality-made pieces meant to last a lifetime.

Tradesy

Want to get endless praise from the fashion lovers on your list? Get them a gift card from Tradesy to help them get the luxury investment pieces of their dreams.

Gift Cards: Lifestyle

Brooklinen

Anyone looking towards 2021 with a “New year, new you” mentality will appreciate an at-home update with fresh, new linens from Brooklinen.

Artifact Uprising

Help someone capture the moments they hold most dear with a gift card to Artifact Uprising, where they can create personalized books, calendars, and cards with their favorite photos.

We Are Knitters

There’s no time like the present to pick up a new skill. We Are Knitters offers a variety of kits that allow anyone to learn how to knit or crochet. And just in case they already learned earlier this year, they also offer kits for different levels.

Saucey

Whether it’s for a small and safe get-together with loved ones or for a spontaneous date night, Saucey has a full range of alcohol available for delivery in as little as 30 minutes.

The Sill

There are parents, and there are plant parents. If you can’t decide exactly what plant to send the green thumbs in your life, a gift card to The Sill, which delivers plants right to the door, will be just what they need.

Apt2b

If there’s a time to redecorate, it’s now. A gift card to Apt2b will make furnishing a new room (or full home) something to look forward to when everyone’s at home.

Papier

In an era where text messages and emails are the norm, handwritten notes on pretty stationery from brands like Papier feel like a little luxury. The brand has luxe journals up for grabs, too.

Lovevery

Have a loved one with a baby on the way? LoveEvery has kits filled with sleek and colorful toys specially curated for a child’s developmental stage.

Subscriptions: Food

Trade Coffee

This one’s for the coffee lovers in your life. Trade teams up with independent roasters across the country, allowing you to discover new roasts based on your personal preferences and brewing habits while supporting small businesses in the process.

Thrive Market

Those hoping to give their home—whether it be in the kitchen or elsewhere—a sustainable upgrade will love a subscription to Thrive Market to get in on the best organic foods, wellness products, and sustainable household items.

Winc

If you have a mother, sister, or friend who likes to enjoy a nice glass of wine in the evenings, Winc’s curated boxes will be the thoughtful, personalized present she didn’t know she needed.

Purple Carrot

When deciding what to eat for the night becomes too much, Purple Carrot brings you a virtually endless list of plant-based meals that make dining in something to get excited about.

Subscriptions: Classes

Masterclass

Masterclass’ expansive list of offerings is the perfect way to give someone a head-start on anything they’ve wanted to learn. Students of all levels can learn from world-renowned industry experts from fields ranging from arts and entertainment to science and tech.

SKY TING

‘Tis the season to give the gift of relaxation. SKY TING Yoga lets you stream yoga classes, guided meditation sessions, and workshops from anywhere, any time.

AARMY

For those who prefer an intense at-home workout, enjoy a subscription to AARMY, which offers daily cycling and bootcamp sessions to stream from your living room.

Subscriptions: Lifestyle

Brother Vellies

Fashion favorite footwear brand Brother Vellies offers unique, made-to-order items in its monthly subscription—which features ethically made comfort items such as mugs and socks.

Book of the Month

What better way to spend time at home than with a good book? Book of the Month curates a selection of the five books to choose from for a monthly read. Give a subscription that lasts from three months to one year.

Causebox

There’s nothing quite like giving (or receiving) a gift that gives back. Causebox introduces its subscribers to well-made, ethically sourced and sustainable goods that support artisans and small scale makers around the world.

Subscriptions: Beauty & Wellness

Birchbox

When it comes to subscription boxes, there’s none quite as iconic as Birchbox, which hooks its members up with the latest and greatest beauty and grooming products.

The Beauty Chef

The Beauty Chef knows that good skin starts from within. The brand creates probiotic food-based supplements to boost your health and the overall appearance of your skin.

Persona Nutrition

Nothing says thoughtfulness quite like the gift of curated vitamin packs dedicated to your specific needs.