Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence After Being Mentioned in Kanye West's Tweet

Larsa Pippen is focusing on her family, business and happiness. This week, fans noticed that Kim Kardashian West, along with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, were no longer following the former Real Housewives of Miami star on Instagram. Likewise, Pippen isn't following the sisters. On Tuesday night, in a since-deleted tweet, Kanye West also wrote "Larsa" without any explanation.

Pippen addressed recent headlines in an Instagram story on Wednesday, writing that she prays "everybody finds peace."

"I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media," she wrote. "I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationship in real life."

She concluded by writing, "Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings them happiness."

Pippen and the Kardashians have been longtime friends, with Pippen even making appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Her comment comes hours after Kim spoke out on her husband's bipolar disorder, following the 43-year-old rapper's recent series of tweets and public appearances.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," Kim wrote in part. "But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Kanye has been posting and deleting a number of tweets. In some, he claimed Kim tried to divorce him and that she and Kris Jenner were trying to take him to a hospital.

A source told ET on Wednesday that, behind the scenes, Kim is just trying to do what's best for her children right now, amid all the drama.

"Kim is going through a lot, but she’s staying strong for their children," the source said. "Kim wants to help Kanye and has extended numerous avenues to do so, but he’s not responding to it and seems to get more upset when she or anyone close to her tries to help."

