LaNisha Cole Calls Out 'Disrespectful Messages' About Relationship With Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole is protecting her peace. The photographer, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with Nick Cannon, took to Instagram to address people who have used her recent posts on motherhood to criticize their blended family.

"For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send me disrespectful messages.. I get that it's easy to sit on your phone and look at a tiny glimpse of a person's life and feel like you're better than them," she wrote in a message shared to her Instagram feed on Wednesday. "Yes I've made mistakes. Yes I've put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak. But I'm choosing to do better."

Noting that there are many things not shown and much she wishes to one day share, Cole called for an end to the comments about her or her daughter's place in Cannon's family.

"Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it's getting old," she added. "I wouldn't change a single thing about my journey because I'm in a beautiful place now."

Encouraging people to "make peace with whatever is causing you to be so bitter towards a person you don't know," the former model also recommended they "get out of the toxic comment sections on social media. It's not real life."

In addition to Onyx Ice, who was born in September, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their third child together last month, and they're also parents to 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. Cannon's children also include twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as sons Golden and Rise and daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell. He welcomed a son, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi in July and he and Alyssa Scott are currently expecting a child following the tragic death of their 5-month-old son, Zen, in December 2021.

The 42-year-old Masked Singer host recently admitted during a conversation for the Paramount+ show The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, that, as a father of so many children, he feels spread too thin.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children, one 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin," Cannon said according to People.

Whether that means his upcoming 12th child will be his last remains to be seen. In the meantime, the Wild N Out host is managing his relationships with his children and their mothers.

"The mothers of Nick Cannon's children are cordial and respectful to each other for the most part," a source told ET in August. "They mostly stick to their own families and what concerns them directly. The mothers have great relationships with Nick and he does his best to balance everything, carve out time for everyone, and make sure each mom and their kid(s) feel special, important and loved."