Lance Reddick Cause of Death Revealed

Lance Reddick's cause of death has just been revealed. According to TMZ, the beloved actor's immediate cause of death is listed as ischemic heart disease.

The outlet also reported, citing the late actor's death certificate, Reddick's immediate cause of death is also listed as atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. Reddick was also cremated, per the death certificate.

Reddick, best known for his work on The Wire and the John Wick movie franchise, died on March 17. He was 60. A rep for the late actor confirmed to ET that "acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly [Friday] morning from natural causes."

The rep continued, "He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown. Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time."

Lt. Park of the Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed to ET that "LAPD responded to a medical emergency call" in the Valley Village-North Hollywood area at 9:25 a.m. on that Friday morning. He had been promoting the John Wick 4 release, in which he reprised his role as Charon, a role he had played since the franchise began in 2014.

At the time of his death, Reddick had several film and TV projects in various stages. He was set to play Zeus in the Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and had a major role in the White Men Can't Jump remake with Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. Reddick was also slated to reprise his John Wick character for the spinoff film, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

Following his death, Hollywood reacted to his sudden death, including his co-star, Keanu Reeves, who remembered Reddick as a "consummate professional."

Reddick's wife, Stephanie Reddick, soon broke her silence following his death, thanking fans and loved ones for their support during the difficult time.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day," she shared on Instagram. "I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them. And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game."