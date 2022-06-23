Lana Condor Raves About Fiancé Anthony De La Torre, Reveals Role Her Dogs Will Have in Her Wedding (Exclusive)

Lana Condor is living her best life, and she knows it. The actress is also sharing her appreciation for her fiancé, Anthony De La Torre, for his role in bringing her joy.

"I'm so happy and I feel very blessed and grateful to be able to do this every single day, to have my dream career and also have my man," Condor shared with ET's Denny Directo at the premiere of her new Netflix limited series Boo, Bitch.

Condor, 25, announced her engagement to her longtime love in January after the pair began dating in 2015.

"He's stuck by me through so many things and for so long, so I'm so grateful," she marveled. "It's been amazing."

As for their wedding plans, Condor has one specific idea in mind that she seems particularly excited about incorporating into the ceremony: "My dogs!"

"My plan -- and I will train them -- is for them to be the ring bearers and flower girls," Condor explained enthusiastically. Only time will tell if she's able to get them trained in time for the big day.

As for her new project, the actress explained that the thing she's looking forward to is the well-deserved recognition her co-star, Zoe Colletti, will soon be enjoying for her work in the series.

"The thing I'm most excited about is for the world to see her," Condor shared with a big smile.

Fans will get a chance to see Condor and Colletti whenBoo, Bitchdebuts July 8 on Netflix.