Lamar Odom Says Todrick Hall is 'Caught Up in Fame' After 'Celebrity Big Brother' Eviction (Exclusive)

Lamar Odom is headed to the Celebrity Big Brother jury after getting the boot on Monday, and he's opening up about how he really feels about his fellow houseguest, Todrick Hall.

On Monday, Odom was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house in a surprising live double eviction episode -- shortly before his ally and friend Todd Bridges got the boot. The evictions were all part of a strong play by Hall and his ally, UFC star Miesha Tate.

On Tuesday, Odom sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier and opened up about his time in the house, and how he really felt about Hall -- especially after posting a rather scathing Instagram post calling him out.

"I don't really have a problem with Todrick, you know? Hopefully we can be friends," Odom shared.

The friendly tone seems to go counter to his remarks in a post shared to his Instagram account shortly after his eviction, which read, "So I was booted off of @bigbrothercbs by my fake friend Todrick 😳He should have been a bit more strategic as he must have forgotten I get a jury vote for the winner!"

While he may have been talking tough on Instagram, Odom said he feels Hall is still just learning and growing and getting comfortable in his status as a celebrity.

"I think Todrick is just caught up in fame, and what comes along with it," Odom shared. "How to come across to people the right way. He can probably seem very vain and self-centered at times and I don't think he meant to do that."

"Fame is a strong drug and if you don't know how to harness it, or steer it, you can rub a lot of people the wrong way. Even if you don’t mean to. And I think with the lights, camera action being on him all the time, I think it made it easy for him to get into that comfort zone of 'me me me.' And it ain't really all about 'you, you, you.'"

"He is a self-made star, or celebrity, which I can respect," Odom added. "But, you know, there is a lot of responsibility that comes along with that, and at 36, I think he is still learning who Todrick really is."

With Odom and Bridges out, this season's final three includes Hall, Tate and reality star Cynthia Bailey. The Celebrity Big Brother live season finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.