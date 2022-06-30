Lala Kent Says She and Ex Randall Emmett Only Communicate About 1-Year-Old Daughter (Exclusive)

Lala Kent is excited about her newfound freedom, and the opportunity to spend time with her adorable daughter, Ocean.

The Vanderpump Rules star walked the carpet at the grand opening of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's new bar, Schwartz & Sandy's, in Hollywood on Tuesday, and opened up to ET's Brice Sander about her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and her outlook on the future.

According to Kent, she and Emmett -- who called it quits late last year -- the only time she and the embattled movie producer talk is when discussing their 1-year-old daughter.

"We communicate only about Ocean," she explained. "It's very short, it's usually like a couple of sentences, and we leave it at that."

Kent and Emmett welcomed their first child together in March 2021. Nine months later, they called off their three-year engagement and have no real communication outside of co-parenting. The relationship imploded shortly after the pair allegedly got into a physical fight, and Kent has claimed in the past that Emmett had allegedly cheated on her multiple times.

In late June, the LA Times published an explosive report featuring numerous women who accused Emmett of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior, as well as former assistants who accused Emmett of fraud and a litany of abusive behavior. A representative for the producer staunchly denied all allegations presented in the article.

Kent, however, said the claims made in the report were "definitely disturbing" and she reflected on how she will some day address her split -- and Emmett's subsequent controversies -- to their child.

"Obviously, I know she's gonna grow up, she gonna read things, she gonna watch things," she shared. "I [plan on] just being fully transparent with her, and when she asks questions, I don't think that sugarcoating it is going to serve anybody."

As for now, and in the coming year, Kent explained that she's "just excited to be single and to be a good mama and free.:

"That's what it is -- freedom! I'm so excited for that," she added.

For more on Kent and her baby girl, see the video below.