Lala Kent Gives Birth to First Child With Fiancé Randall Emmett

Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl! After announcing on Sunday that the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star went into labor, Emmett posted a photo of Kent with their newborn, writing, "She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother! ❤️."

Kent shared the same photo along with their daughter's name, Ocean Kent Emmett.

Emmett is also a father to two daughters, London and Rylee, whom he shares with his ex-wife, You star Ambyr Childers. The reality star and the 49-year-old producer have been dating since 2017 and got engaged in September 2018.

When ET spoke with the couple in August, they shared that they were trying to get pregnant during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. One month later, they announced she was pregnant on their podcast, Give Them Lala ... with Randall.

"I'm, like, shaking right now because I can't believe that it's, like, a real-life thing," she said, getting emotional. "I cry about everything but today it's very much happy tears. ... I'm, like, so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly."

ET spoke with the couple later that month, and Kent shared that she hadn't decided yet if she'll return to Pump Rules after giving birth.

"I need to see what next season would entail," she noted. "I need to make sure that’s a healthy space for me. I don't get to think just about what’s good for Lala and how she would react to certain things, you know? I'm going to be a mother. … I have my own child looking up to me, so it would have to be the right situation. It's a different zone now."

Kent told ET that fans should expect to see a different version of her moving forward.

"I don't want her to have a mom that's popping off left and right," she explained. "There's a lot of things that are going to change. Now, I'm not saying I won’t clap back, because that's just in my DNA but, yeah, I think I’m going to be much more delicate. I hope."

"I just pray to God that my baby girl does much better than I have done, just is much sweeter, doesn't have a short fuse, like, that's what I'm praying for," she added. "I literally pray to God every night like, just give me a sweet little angel, because if she has my quick tongue? God help us all."

Watch the video below for more: