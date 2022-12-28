'Laguna Beach' Alum Jason Wahler's 18-Month-Old Son Returns Home After Being Hospitalized for Pneumonia

Laguna Beach alum Jason Wahler's family experienced a health scare over the holidays.

On Monday, Wahler's wife, Ashley, revealed on Instagram that their 18-month-old son, Wyatt, had to be rushed to the hospital on Christmas Day after they discovered the cold they thought he had was actually pneumonia.

"Well not the Christmas we were expecting… for about a month these poor kiddos have been on and off sick and what I thought was a normal cold Wyatt turned for the worst Christmas morning with a high fever and very lethargic," Ashley wrote, alongside a series of family photos during their unexpected stay at the hospital. "Turns out he has an pneumonia so we ended up spending the night at the children’s hospital continuing to give him oxygen for his breathing."

"This guy is a trooper!!!! He was so brave and the children’s hospital was above and beyond even giving us our very own tree to decorate," she praised her young son. "Nothing could stop our joy even if it meant staying in the hospital for the night."

Thankfully, Ashley shared that Wyatt has returned home and is "on the mend with lots of snuggles." She ended her post by thanking everyone "for [their] prayers and support."

The married couple, who are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter, Delilah, welcomed Wyatt in June 2021.

Ashley's pregnancy announcement and the gender reveal of their second child played out during an episode of MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings last year.

When the couple learned they were expecting a baby boy, Jason expressed his excitement on The Hills: New Beginnings.

"My relationship with my dad is something that is very, very special. My dad taught me how to ski. He taught me how to surf. He taught me how to ride a motorcycle when I was 8 or 9 years old," the former Laguna Beach star shared in a June 2021 episode. "There's just a special bond that you get with a dad and I really look forward to creating those memories and doing those things with my son."