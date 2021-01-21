Lady Gaga Wears Custom Schiaparelli to Sing National Anthem at President Joe Biden's Inauguration

There are a lot of things that make Jan. 20, 2021 -- also known as the Inauguration Day for the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden -- a special day in history. One of these moments is when now-Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman to be sworn in to the executive branch of the U.S. government and the first Black and South Asian person to hold the title of vice president, setting the stage for women and people of color to follow in her footsteps. Before that, however, was Lady Gaga's performance of the national anthem.

The 34-year-old singer and GRAMMY winner kicked off the momentous occasion with a rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' wearing a custom head-to-toe look from Schiaparelli Haute Couture -- which featured a fitted, navy cashmere jacket with a voluminous red skirt made of red silk faille.

The ensemble, which was created by American-born designer Daniel Roseberry, also featured a large gold gilded dove brooch, symbolizing peace.

Bloomberg/Getty Images

SUSAN WALSH/Getty Images

"As an American in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and a performer I have so long admired," the Texas native said in a press release. "Maison Schiaparelli is honored to have the chance to dress the iconic Lady Gaga on this historic Inauguration Day. God Bless Lady Gaga and God Bless America."

See Roseberry's sketches of Lady Gaga's custom look below.

Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli

Watch Lady Gaga's full performance below:

In addition to Lady Gaga's performance of the national anthem, Biden's Inauguration included musical performances by Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.