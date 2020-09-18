Lady Gaga Releases Short Film for '911' -- and There are Lots of Looks

Lady Gaga's latest video features some unbelievable fashion. On Friday, the 34-year-old pop star dropped a short film to accompany "911," the latest single off of her album, Chromatica.

Directed by Tarsem, the video begins with Gaga waking up in a white-sand desert wearing a pink, orange-and-white gown, before she makes her way to a house on foot.

Once she arrives, people abound -- some lip-syncing, another stirring a cauldron, one cradling what appears to be a body -- all in elaborate costumes.

Gaga changes into a blue sparkly number next, which she accessorizes with a spiked piece of jewelry on her face. Then comes a green, flowing gown, complete with a circular head piece that frames her face.

Red leather is featured next, a look that Gaga completes with another headpiece, this one the most elaborate yet. That's followed by a yellow gown and rainbow-colored hair, which Gaga wears as she takes a look at drawings of a police scene on the wall.

What are your thoughts on @ladygaga's new short film for 911? 🚨 #911video pic.twitter.com/qITNvKuGN4 — Lady Gaga Updates (@LGTourNews) September 18, 2020

Gaga's completely covered in her next look, a black-and-floral body suit with a headpiece in the shape of a spade, which she's wearing when two men put her on a spinal board. A black, lacy outfit is next, as Gaga begins breaking down screaming and crying and appears to be killed.

The twist of the video follows, revealing that Gaga was in a terrible accident as she's shocked back to life by paramedics in the real world. Viewers then get a look at the scene, as it's revealed that every detail in the video thus far -- from the woman cradling a body to the drawing on the wall -- were all clues into the actual events that went down.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Gaga shared the meaning behind the short film.

"This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us," she wrote. "I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him. I’d like to thank Haus of Gaga for being strong for me when I wasn’t, and the crew for making this short film safely during this pandemic without anyone getting sick."

"It’s been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with '911.' Thank you @Bloodpop for taking a leap of faith with me to produce a record that hides in nothing but the truth," Gaga continued. "Finally, thank you little monsters. I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain."

Prior to the release of Chromatic, Gaga told Apple Music's Zane Lowe how making the record "healed" her.

"It's about healing and it's about bravery as well, and it's really like, when we talk about love, I think it's so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone," she said. "I think what I've learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it, and it doesn't mean that I'm deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in, and that is Chromatica."

"I live on Chromatica, that is where I live," she continued. "I went into my frame -- I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica."