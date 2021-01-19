Lady Gaga Prays for 'Peace for All Americans' Ahead of Inauguration Day

Lady Gaga is urging positive vibes on the eve of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The 34-year-old singer, who is set to perform the national anthem at Biden's inauguration on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., tweeted a message on Tuesday centering on hope and love for all Americans.

"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans," she wrote. "A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol."

On Saturday, Gaga was awarded the Yolanda Denise King Higher Ground Award, named after the eldest daughter of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, at the 2021 Beloved Community Awards organized by the King Center. She was recognized for her Born This Way Foundation, which works to promote kindness and open and honest conversations about mental health. Gaga dedicated her award to "Black, Brown and indigenous people" before calling out her fellow people to change their learned behaviors.

"Black lives matter. Black life matters. Blackness matters. Black joy matters," she said during her passionate speech. "White people, I believe that Black life represents the best of our nation, and as white people, I believe we have a responsibility to unlearn, to accept the honest truth about the history of our country, admit that white supremacy makes us unhealthy and change our own behaviors to contribute to a world where freedom is real for everyone."

"White people, I believe we must right our wrongs without shame, we must change our actions and we must do this for ourselves," she continued. "This is just one of our roles in the beloved community. To adapt some of Dr King Jr.'s language, I believe white people must qualitatively heal our insides and we must quantitatively change our actions and behaviors. Unlearning allows me to walk through the world differently. I no longer say I don't see color, as I used to say. Instead, I now celebrate color. Saying I don't see color was once the greatest thing standing in my way of understanding what a beloved community requires."

Gaga wore an orange Grayscale suit to virtually accept her award on Sunday, and a rep for Style PR tells ET that the singer told her stylist she wanted to specifically showcase a Black designer for the occasion. The stunning Grayscale suit -- consisting of a double breasted fine wool blazer and flat front low rise suit bottoms -- is technically from the menswear collection and was pulled from Style PR's showroom.

Clearly, Gaga pulled it off to perfection.

