Lady Gaga Looks Defiant as Harley Quinn While Filming 'Joker' Sequel: See the Pics!

Lady Gaga rocked the hell out of her Harley Quinn outfit Saturday while filming scenes for the upcoming Joker sequel. The 36-year-old actress donned the full getup -- which included a red coat, a black skirt and black leggings -- to film scenes on the steps of Manhattan's City Hall in New York City.

In one scene, Gaga's being escorted by a throng of NYPD officers into City Hall and, at one point, Gaga turns around and throws a fist in the air.

There were hundreds of extras lining the steps of City Hall, with many of them holding signs and flags. Some of the police officers were also seen wearing tactical gear.

Gaga, who also donned heavy makeup and slick back blonde hair, also appeared to snap a photo with either a crew member or an extra. In any case, it looked like Gaga was having a blast filming for her upcoming movie.

Fans got a first look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux, when the film's director, Todd Phillips, shared a still shot from the film on Instagram back in February.

The pic sees a bleach-blonde Gaga staring intensely into the eyes of the Joker himself, played by Joaquin Phoenix, who is reprising his role as the DC Comics villain. Gaga has red face paint smeared on her lips and nose, which appears to be from the Joker's made-up face. Phoenix is staring just as intensely back at Gaga, but with more of a loving look as opposed to the shock that appears in the House of Gucci actress' eyes.

The first look photo comes amid news that Gaga is laying low while filming the project. A source told ET in January that "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work."