Lady Gaga is 'Serious' and 'Very Much in Love' With Boyfriend Michael Polansky, Source Says

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky are two-plus years into their relationship, and they're still walking on air.

A source tells ET, "Lady Gaga and Michael are still together and enjoying their relationship." The source adds, "Gaga and Michael are serious and are very much in love."

The 35-year-old singer and actress and Polansky were first linked as far back as New Year's Eve 2019, when they were seen packing on the PDA in Las Vegas following one of Gaga's concerts. At the time, Polanksy had not been identified yet.

Gaga went Instagram official with Polanksy in February 2020, after sharing a photo showing them cuddled up on a yacht in Miami.

Gaga, meanwhile, continues to take Hollywood by storm following her role as the Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Prior to that, she and legendary crooner Tony Bennett teamed up between 2018 and 2020 to record their second joint album, Love For Sale. They dropped the trailer for that final album in September, and culminated the collaboration when their MTV special, Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, which aired last month. It had been filmed prior to that in front of an intimate audience in New York City.

Suffice it to say, Lady Gaga's professional life has been full speed ahead, but work's not the only constant in her life. Gaga's 44-year-old entrepreneur and investor boyfriend has proven he's also a mainstay, as well as a pillar of strength.

A source told ET back in August that the singer sees her Harvard-educated boyfriend as "her North Star."

"He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her," the source added. According to the source, the couple shares a deep connection, and he sees a side of Gaga that many others don't.

"They are the real deal," the source went on to share. "He loves Lady Gaga, but he’s in love with Stefani."