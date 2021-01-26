Lady Gaga Feels Like a ‘Princess’ With Boyfriend Michael Polansky But No Engagement Just Yet

Lady Gaga is living a fairytale! The 34-year-old singer is smitten with her boyfriend, entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky, a source tells ET.

“Everyone really loves Michael, and Lady Gaga is very happy with him," the source says. "He’s different than other guys she’s dated in the past because he’s very outwardly endearing and loving and has an old-school gentleman vibe about him."

One of the ways in which Polansky, 43, is "old school" is how he "truly courts" Gaga, the source shares, adding that the pop star "is so into that."

"She loves manly men who take the lead and Michael is definitely that," the source continues. "She feels like a princess in their relationship. She has been somewhat private about their relationship and wants to protect it.”

As for whether these two are hearing wedding bells, the source says "they haven’t been talking about engagement or marriage yet."

"Friends don’t think that will happen any time soon," the source notes. "She’s very busy with her career and is not thinking about long term plans right now, but she loves having him by her side. She was in a great mood at the inauguration and happy that Michael was there with her for that experience.”

So happy, in fact, that Gaga shared a sweet kissing photo of the pair in masks on the big day to her Instagram account, simply captioning the photo with a white dove emoji.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Polansky and Gaga were first linked in February 2020 when they were spotted kissing at her pre-Super Bowl concert. It's been a busy time for Gaga, who just brought the house down at the Inauguration Day ceremony by singing the national anthem. Check it out in the video below.