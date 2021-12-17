Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet Are a Class Act in Final Televised Performance Together for 'MTV Unplugged'

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have taken their last bow together.

The iconic duo took the stage for one spectacular night to perform stripped-back versions of their duets and solo songs from their second joint album, Love For Sale, in MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga. The special, which aired on Thursday, marked their final televised performance together.

Filmed earlier this year in front of an intimate audience in New York City, the legendary 95-year-old artist and House of Gucci star were a class act as they performed "Love For Sale," "Night And Day" and "I've Got You Under My Skin," among other hits.

Gaga radiated in a mint ballgown, while Bennett kept it classy in a black suit. This was Gaga's first appearance on Unplugged, while Bennett previously was featured in an episode in 1994.

The two singers first collaborated on their 2014 album, Cheek to Cheek, and released Love For Sale this year. The second LP received six GRAMMY nominations. The news was very special to Gaga, who after the GRAMMY announcements took to social media to share a sweet message for Bennett.

"I don’t know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless. This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics," she wrote in part. "I’ll never forget today and congratulating Tony on his 6 nominations. I’ll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz - a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history."

"At 95, years old, he has more nominations than ever. I’m so honored to be his companion in music and his friend," she continued. "Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer’s, there is nothing like the magic of music. I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not? ❤️"

In an AARP Magazine interview, the music legend revealed in February that he's been battling Alzheimer's disease since 2016, and that his cognitive abilities are steadily declining with age. Bennett's son revealed that Gaga had been aware of his diagnosis for several years and been one of his biggest supporters and champions.

In August, Bennett performed his last-ever show alongside Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. An eyewitness told ET that the concert was "so special."

"Lady Gaga was so sweet about him and really encouraged the audience to make him feel special," the eyewitness said. "Tony kept pausing to take it in and wave to the audience. At the end of every song he sang, he'd put both arms out and say, 'Wow' or 'beautiful.' It was really special."

"At the very end, Lady Gaga asked if she could walk him off stage 'one last time,'" the eyewitness added. "There wasn't a dry eye there."

