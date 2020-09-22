Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown and More to Perform During Virtual iHeartCountry Festival

Some of the biggest names in country music are set to take the iHeartCountry stage! On Tuesday, iHeartMedia announced that singers including Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will perform at the seventh annual festival next month.

Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Morgan Evans and Gabby Barrett will also perform. Additionally, there will be a guest appearance by Bobby Bones.

Originally scheduled to take place on May 2 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, the festival has now moved virtual in light of COVID-19. The event, recorded from one stage in Nashville, Tennessee, will also air across iHeartMedia's country stations.

As an added perk, Capital One cardholders can enter for a chance to win the opportunity to virtually play in the iHeartCountry Capital One Trivia Night with Kelsea Ballerini, hosted by Bobby Bones. Players will receive an item signed by Ballerini and the Trivia Night winner will announce her virtually during the iHeartCountry Festival. Cardholders can enter the sweepstakes here through Sunday, Oct. 4.

"Despite this year’s pandemic, we are honored to still be able to host one of Country music’s most anticipated nights with an iconic lineup of the genre’s biggest artists," said Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry. "Although fans won’t be able to celebrate in person, the show will be available to our millions of listeners across our iHeartCountry stations nationwide and through the exclusive stream on LiveXLive."

The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One will stream exclusively on LiveXLive and broadcast across iHeartCountry stations on Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.