Labor Day Sales 2020: What to Know Right Now

Don't be sad that summer is almost over -- be excited that Labor Day sales are coming!

The holiday that serves as the unofficial start of fall is always a great time to save on beauty, fashion, home, tech and other items, and this year's deals are about to start rolling in. Nestled between the current Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and the November's Black Friday/Thanksgiving shopping bonanza, Labor Day 2020 -- which falls on Monday, Sept. 7 -- is sure to be a highlight of the year for shoppers looking to save.

So what will be on sale? We have a good idea from last year's deals, which brought major discounts from go-to retailers like Shopbop, Revolve, Macy's and Bloomingdale's and brands including Good American, Marc Jacobs, Benefit and Eloquii. This year's deals will likely go live as early as this week and continue to roll out over the beginning of September -- so you'll still have plenty of time for your traditional Labor Day celebration of relaxing and eating barbecue over the long weekend.

We'll be updating this story with tons of upcoming Labor Day deals, sales other ways to save, so keep checking back!