Kylie Jenner's Family Celebrates Her 24th Birthday With Loads of Flashback Photos

Kylie Jenner is 24! The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family turned another year older on Tuesday, and her family took to social media to mark the day.

In her birthday tribute, Kris Jenner, Kylie's mom, shared a mix of throwback pics and more recent shots, including photos with Kylie's 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

"Happy Birthday to my littlest angel @kyliejenner!!!!" Kris gushed in the caption. "I can’t believe how fast time goes by!!! If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats…. And playing with my makeup!!!!!!"

"You have brought all of us so much joy!!! You are the most amazing mommy!!!! The most amazing daughter, sister, friend, confidant and advisor and you are so wise beyond your years," the proud mom continued. "You are so kind, generous beyond belief and so loyal, compassionate, and loving."

Kris concluded, "You make every day extraordinary and your talent and creativity in everything you do amazes me… thank you for being an inspiration to so many …especially me. I love you so much and I am blessed to be your mommy."

Kris shared several throwback pics on her Instagram Story, too, some of which included Kylie's older sister, Kendall Jenner.

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Instagram / Kris Jenner

As for how Kendall shared her birthday wishes, she posted a number of pics to her Instagram Story along with a sweet message.

"Happy birthday to my baby sister! I will hold you like this forever and ever," Kendall wrote alongside a photo of herself as a toddler snuggling Kylie. "My soulmate, we were put here together for a reason. So many moments together. We are blessed! We are strong! You make me proud every day. I love you! Forever!!!! Soul partner!"

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Kendall also shared a sweet black-and-white shot of herself holding Kylie for the first time.

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Kendall and Kylie's older sisters got in on the birthday love too, with Kourtney Kardashian reposting pics with her younger sis on her Instagram Story, and Kim Kardashian sharing a sweet message and throwback photos on hers.

"Happy Birthday Ky!!! I love you so much!" Kim wrote. "You will always be my baby sis and I'm here for you no matter what!"

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kylie posted about her birthday, too, sharing pics of her in a skin-tight, green top and skirt. Alongside the photos, Kylie celebrated "cheers to 24."

Watch the video below for more on Kylie.