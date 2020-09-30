Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Rocks Hermes Backpack on First Day of Homeschooling

Stormi Webster is all grown up! Kylie Jenner's 2-year-old daughter was the cutest, and most fashionable, on her first day of homeschool.

The Kylie Cosmetics queen took to Instagram on Wednesday to share video of her adorable girl bouncing up and down, ready for school. In the clip, Stormi raises her hands and is smiling wide as Jenner and dad Travis Scott take pictures. The stylish tot wears a black T-shirt with matching shorts and chunky white sneakers with yellow detailing and animal print. She completed the look with a pink Hermès Kelly Backpack, worth well over $10,000.

"First day of schooooool 🖤📝," the proud mom captioned her clip. She also shared a close-up of Stormi's outfit on her Instagram Story.

Instagram Story

Just a couple of weeks ago, Stormi was too cute for words in an all-white ensemble and designer handbag. The mini Kylie held on to her Louis Vuitton purse while roaming around her home.

Last month, Scott opened up about what it's like raising his 2-year-old daughter with Jenner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," Scott marveled. "I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."

When asked if becoming a father has changed his relationship with his own parents at all, he said, "No, not at all, man."

"It's actually cool, because now we have things to relate on, right?" he explained. "Just raising a daughter. I'm always talking to my parents. They try to remind me of how I was when I was a kid."

For more on Stormi, watch below.