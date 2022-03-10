Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Adorably Crashes Her First Video Back After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is back on Instagram! The makeup mogul took to her Instagram Story to share a video updating fans about the latest lip product from Kylie Cosmetics, and she had a little help from her daughter, Stormi Webster.

"So, I know I've M.I.A. for a while," Jenner began before realizing the four-year-old had made her way into the frame. "Stormi wants to be in this."

Jenner ended the short clip and uploaded another, but Stormi returned, and this time she was sure to get into Jenner's shot.

"But I launched a new lip product, lip lacquers," she continued, before Stormi squished her face up against her mom's. "Get outta here."

Jenner tried again, adding another clip to her story where she explained her absence and showed off the dusty pink lip lacquer she had on.

"Let me do this for two seconds, OK?" Jenner asked, pleading with the toddler. "OK," Stormi adorably agreed before letting her mom continue talking to the camera.

"So, I launched a new lip product. They're called lip lacquers, but I haven't been doing my makeup, so I haven't been able to show you guys, but now I'm getting back to doing my makeup and I wanted to show you guys."

Jenner went on to promote the latest addition to her lip line, showing off several colors of the lacquers which she described as a "lipstick-lip gloss hybrid."

The video is the first from Jenner since she and Travis Scott welcomed their son, Wolf, last month.

Jenner revealed on Instagram that she'd given birth to her and Travis' second child together on Feb. 2 with a sweet black-and-white photo of Stormi holding the baby's hand. Her rep later confirmed to ET that Jenner gave birth to a baby boy, just one day after Stormi's fourth birthday.

The little one's unique name was accompanied by a special middle name, which serves as a sweet nod to Wolf's dad.

The couple chose to honor the 30-year-old rapper by giving their son Scott' real first name, Jacques, as Wolf's middle name.

Shortly after welcoming Wolf, a source recently told ET that Jenner and Scott "are over the moon since the arrival of their baby boy."

"They have wanted to grow their family and give Stormi a sibling for a while and they couldn't be happier," the source said. "They both felt so ready for this, especially since they have a better idea of what to expect. Stormi is so thrilled that she gets to be a big sister and wants to help Kylie with all the mommy and parenting duties."

