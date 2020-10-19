Kylie Jenner Shares New Steamy Photo Shoot Pics With Travis Scott

Things are getting heated in a new photoshoot with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The reality star and the rapper -- who share 2-year-old daughter, Stormi -- posed together in a steamy new pair of pics while modeling Givenchy.

The cosmetics mogul rocked what looked to be a semi-sheer ensemble and a dark jacket while the Astroworld artist stood behind her.

Jenner shared the pics in a slideshow on Instagram on Saturday. In one photo, Scott is rocking a shirt and black pants. In the second photo, his shirt is gone entirely, and Jenner is showing quite a bit of her legs.

"Dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial," Jenner captioned the pics. "This collection is wow 🤤🤤 congrats !!! can’t wait to see more."

The steamy pics come amid uncertainty as to the status of the couple's relationship. The famously on-again/off-again pair -- who began dating in 2017 -- have been keeping their romance somewhat low-key.

In March, ET learned that they had officially gotten back together after previously splitting up in October 2019.

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on," a source told ET at the time. "They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work... [and] although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it."

They have also been working hard at parenting their young daughter, especially amid the pandemic.

Scott recently opened up in an interview for GQ's September issue and reflected on parenting during quarantine.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," Scott marveled. "I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."

