Kylie Jenner Shares Cute New Pics of Her Baby Son -- See His Precious Little Sneakers

From partying in Paris to poolside in Calabasas! Kylie Jenner gave a sweet glimpse at her home life on Wednesday after returning from Paris Fashion Week.

Jenner took to Instagram to share some rare images of her 8-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, having a low-key day, which included a homemade "Welcome Home" sign hanging across her garage. The series of pictures also includes one of her in a black bikini, where her son's little leg and foot can be seen resting on her thigh as she looks down adoringly at him.

In a second pic of her kids, just their legs and brown-and-red sneakers can be seen, while in another, Stormi is pictured smiling, petting a white horse. An additional snap shows Jenner's gorgeous, fall-themed porch with over a dozen pumpkins, and autumn flowers.

The family-filled photos come just days after Jenner made multiple fashion statements at events at Paris Fashion Week, including wearing a fitted off-white gown with an attached cape and oversized sunglasses at the Acne Studio Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, and a head-turning strapless, purple velvet gown with a plunging neckline at the Schiaparelli show. She was also spotted with big sister Khloe Kardashian showing support for Kanye West as he walked in Balenciaga's show..

While off in Paris, the birth of Jenner and Travis Scott's son played out on the second episode of season 2 of The Kardashians on Hulu, where she opened up about how she and the rapper didn't have a name for the baby, despite initially calling him Wolf.

"We really didn't have a name. We thought it was just going to come to us when we saw him. And it didn't," she shared, adding that in order for her son to get a Social Security number, she had to sign his birth certificate in a certain amount of time, so Khloe suggested a name. "So I felt the pressure to choose a name, and then Khloe said the day before we signed, 'What about Wolf?'"

"And I was like, 'Oh, I like the WW,' so I just put Wolf Webster in that moment," she added, referencing Scott's legal last name, which is Webster.

Jenner went on to share that while she regretted putting that as his name, it's "a part of his story, but his name has changed," without disclosing what moniker they ended up choosing. Kylie has yet to share her son's official name or a photo of his face.

The 25-year-old makeup mogul also opened up about her postpartum journey this time around. "I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and way more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby," Kylie told momager Kris on The Kardashians.

However, in a confessional, Jenner spoke to the cameras about what she is struggling with. "It's been hard on me, emotionally," she shared. "After pregnancy, I think it's just hard mentally to get back to yourself. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be back really fast, and I need to be a little nicer to myself."