Kylie Jenner Says She and Travis Scott Have Still Not Named Their Son (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may not know what their son's name is, but they that it's not Wolf. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the 24-year-old makeup mogul ahead of the premiere of her family's new reality series, The Kardashians, and Kylie revealed that she and Travis, 30, have yet to land on a name for their newborn.

The pair, who also share 4-year-old Stormi, welcomed their son in February. Days later, Kylie announced the baby boy's name as Wolf. A month after that, though, Kylie revealed that she and Travis had changed their mind about the moniker.

"Wolf was never on our list," Kylie explained to ET. "It just was something Khloe suggested."

"Don’t do this to me," Khloe Kardashian joked in response.

"No, I liked the name," Kylie assured her older sister. "There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him."

Kim Kardashian pointed out that "sometimes you must meet a baby" before you name them, a remark that Kylie agreed was "true."

As for what the baby boy will now be known as, Kylie told ET, "We have some strong options, but we haven’t officially changed it. Before I officially changed it I want to make sure."

When ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Caitlyn Jenner last month, she weighed in on the new parents' decision to change their son's moniker.

"When you have a little child, the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, 'I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name,'" Caitlyn explained. "That’s Kylie’s decision."

The Kardashians will premiere April 14 on Hulu.