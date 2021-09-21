Kylie Jenner Rubs Her Bare Baby Bump in Cute Video

Kylie Jenner is loving her baby bump these days! The 24-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, sharing a mirror video of herself in a tan crop top and grey suede coat, rubbing two fingers against her bare baby bump.

The pregnant reality star rocked a full glam look and pointy white fingernails in the clip.

The post comes after Kylie snapped a shot of her bump in the car over the weekend, writing "Belly's getting big."

It's clear Kylie is opting to be much more public with this pregnancy than she was with her pregnancy with her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Sources previously confirmed to ET that Kylie "loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye."

"She wanted to be able to have some of that same experience this time -- but it was not the best kept secret!" the source added at the time.

Kylie has since confirmed that she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott in a sweet Instagram video. She also stepped out in New York City in several maternity looks.

