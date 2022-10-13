Kylie Jenner Rocks Full Green Body Paint in Spooktacular Pic in Hailey Bieber's Bathtub

Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but Kylie Jenner is already in the spirit. The 25-year-old makeup mogul donned green body paint as she posed for photos in Hailey Bieber's bathtub on Wednesday night.

Bieber took to Instagram to share the snap of Jenner laying in the tub, cuddling up to a fake skeleton and surrounded by spooky decor. While she didn't caption the photo, Jenner's big sister, Khloe Kardashian, was quick to comment, writing, "Wtf is happening."

Momager Kris Jenner was also confused, commenting, "OMG what’s happening over there???? 🦇"

It's clear the girls were just having a little fun, with Bieber also dressing up and sporting a green tint. The model rocked a black witches hat in a series of snaps where she posed in front of a mirror. "SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE," she captioned the post.

Later, videos of Bieber also rocking green body paint were posted to OBB Media's official Instagram page, teasing a "spooky episode coming soon..."

The pals are both known to go all out for Halloween. Jenner is often one of the first celebs to show off her spooky house filled with decorations, and she always goes big with not only her own costumes, but her daughter, Stormi's, as well. In 2019, Stormi rocked a dress inspired by her mom's Met Gala. look and it was spot on.

"My baby!!!!!!!!" Jenner captioned a slideshow of the look at the time. "I cant handle this!!!!"

Last year, despite dressing up prior to the big day, Jenner opted for a classic mom look as she and Travis Scott took Stormi trick-or-treating. "In full mommy mode this Halloween 🐈‍⬛ I hope everyone has a safe night," she wrote alongside a family photo from the day.

Bieber, meanwhile, nailed her costume last Halloween as she dressed as Britney Spears from her iconic "Baby One More Time" music video.

"Happy Halloweekend 👻 the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since 💞💞🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃" Bieber posted on Instagram.