Kylie Jenner Responds to Fans Commenting on Her Shower by Sharing a Video of Her High-Tech One

Kylie Jenner doesn't want her fans to have any worries, not even about her water pressure! The 23-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a video of her at-home shower after the video of her work shower caused a stir online.

"I keep seeing on the Internet my f**king shower. If you don't know what I'm talking about, I posted a video of my shower at my headquarters, my offices, which I love," she said of the pink marble, walk-in shower. "I think it's an amazing shower, I have no problem with it. But everyone seems to find my water pressure very concerning."

Kylie Jenner really said you wanna see a real rich and fancy shower and water pressure?? there you go. pic.twitter.com/H7zQSHZ70i — vivi (@kyzztin) January 20, 2021

To quell those fears, Jenner decided to show her followers her at-home shower, which appears to me much more high tech.

It allows her to set her own temperature -- her favorite is 102 degrees, just in case you were wondering -- and has "amazing" water pressure.

"Thank you everyone for your concern," Jenner joked.

Thankfully, Jenner has a great shower because she'll need to get the chlorine off after all the pool time she's had recently. Shortly after posting her shower video, the mom of 2-year-old Stormi shared two steamy pool shots in a small black bikini.