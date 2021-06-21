Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Reveal Where They Stand With Jordyn Woods Today

Looking to the future and moving forward! Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are opening up about their public falling out with Jordyn Woods.

Khloe faced questioning by Andy Cohen during part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion special on Sunday, and she addressed the alleged cheating scandal that drove a wedge between her family and Jordan.

Addressing her current-day relationship with Jordan -- who was involved in one of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals -- Khloe said she hasn't spoken with Kylie's former bestie since the fallout, but said, "I think she's doing really well in her personal life."

Khloe went on to share that one "huge misconception" surrounding the cheating scandal is that she forgave Tristan but not Jordyn.

"I don't have any grudge against Jordyn," Khloe said. "I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn."

She added, "I have to forgive these people for me, and it's up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don't repeat these same cycles."

Khloe also explained that she's told Kylie she wouldn't have a problem with the cosmetics mogul trying to rekindle her friendship with Jordyn if she was so inclined.

"My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual," she explained. "And, if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people."

For Kylie's part, she admitted that it was difficult to handle the split between her family and friends, saying of Jordyn, "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

