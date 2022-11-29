Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Criticism for Posting Pics of Her Son Amid Balenciaga Scandal

Kylie Jenner's not having it after online trolls suggested she's only posting new pictures of her infant son -- on a Kris Jenner directive, no less -- in an effort to run cover for Balenciaga amid the luxury brand's scandal.

The 25-year-old makeup mogul reacted Tuesday following a video making the rounds on social media showing pics from her photo dump post that included a few fresh glimpses at her and Travis Scott's son. The top of the video, set to the tune of Eminem's "Without Me," included the overlayed text that read, "I guess we finally gonna find out the name of Kylie's son," inferring that Kylie would reveal the name to distract from the controversy surrounding Balenciaga, the luxury brand the family collaborates with and is under fire for its BDSM-themed teddy bear bag photo shoot, which featured children holding the products.

The video also included overlayed text with bigger font that read, "Kris Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga Scandal." In the video, a young woman can be seen wearing shades and dancing along to the track as photos from Kylie's post flash in the TikTok video.

In a comment captured by Comments by Celebs, Kylie responded to the post saying, "Uh whyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for balenciaga? This is why I don’t do this. Always something to say."

While some fans seemed convinced Kylie's post was a "routine crisis response" from "Mastermind Kris," others were quick to run to Kylie's defense. One fan commented, "I’d love their money, but I’d hate to be in their shoes. They could find a cure for cancer and people would still criticize." Another person wrote, "This is the only reason I don't envy celebrities today. Everyone has an opinion about EVERYTHING. Smdh 😔 Id like the cash flow tho 😂."

The criticism came one day after Kylie's photo dump post, which showed the young mom holding the curly-haired kiddo while sitting outside on the grass and her hand covering his face. In another picture, she holds him in her arms while she walks alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. In a third, he holds onto his famous mom's shoulder.

She has yet to reveal her son's new name.