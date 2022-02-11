Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Name of Their Newborn Son

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed their son's name. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and the 30-year-old rapper have decided to name their son Wolf.

Jenner revealed the name in an Instagram Story she posted on Friday. "Wolf Webster," she wrote alongside a heart emoji. Scott's real name is Jacques Webster.

Jenner revealed on Instagram that she'd given birth to her and Scott's second child together on Feb. 2. The two are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. Jenner's birth announcement was a sweet black-and-white photo of Stormi holding the baby's hand and her rep later confirmed to ET that Jenner gave birth to a baby boy.

Instagram

A source also told ET, "Kylie and Travis are over the moon since the arrival of their baby boy. They have wanted to grow their family and give Stormi a sibling for a while and they couldn't be happier. They both felt so ready for this, especially since they have a better idea of what to expect. Stormi is so thrilled that she gets to be a big sister and wants to help Kylie with all the mommy and parenting duties. The whole family is really excited and happy for them too."



Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi's birthday is just one day before her baby brother's. She turned four years old on Feb. 1, and Jenner shared a photo of her hugging her famous parents.

"Our baby is 4 🤍 happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world," she wrote.

In December, Jenner's 37-year-old sister, Khloe Kardashian, clarified that Jenner and Scott were "very much still a couple" after they decided to lay low following Scott's tragic Astroworld Festival incident, which left 10 concertgoers dead and injured hundreds. Watch the video below for more.