Kyle Richards Gets Honest About 'Strained' 'RHOBH' Relationships After 'Difficult' Reunion (Exclusive)

Kyle Richards is still recovering from the season 12 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Last week, fans got a first look at the 3-part reunion that sees Richards becoming very emotional as the drama between her and her sister, Kathy Hilton and co-star Lisa Rinna take centerstage.

“You know, I don’t think people realize how much the conflict with my family affects me,” the 53-year-old Halloween Ends star told ET’s Will Marfuggi. “I try to not think about it and bury it too. It's very painful to have these things play out on camera in the public eye and I knew it was going to be a difficult day, but that was the worst reunion in 12 years for sure.”

Fans would think that the reunion -- or time after -- would give Richards and her sister time to patch things up. Sadly, she said that wasn’t the case.

“You know, things could be better,” she said of her status with Hilton. “And I have high hopes that we will work through things like we have in the past we are blood. We’re sisters and family can be complicated sometimes.”

When it comes to clearing the air with Rinna, following their explosive season, fans don’t need to hold their breath.

“Well, if anyone saw the season finale, relationships are definitely strained in the group and things are pretty much where they were at the reunion,” she said. “I haven’t seen anyone since the season finale actually. And then at the reunion, nobody got together to have dinner, have drinks, which is the first time in 12 years. Things are strained right now.”

Fans haven’t had the chance to see exactly what transpired as the women of Beverly Hills sat down with Andy Cohen. However, Richards can confirm that there are only two women she has potentially worked things out with.

“The season was difficult, the reunion was difficult,” she shared. “I didn’t leave there with any resolution or feeling better about, only a couple things. I talked through some things with Sutton (Stracke) and Garcelle (Beauvais), which I thought I felt better about but the other stuff, no I left there feeling worse.”

After a season and reunion filled with more drama than anyone could ever imagine, Richards still isn’t ready to say goodbye to the franchise.

“I want to live in peace,” she told ET about hanging up her diamond. “My life off camera, I'm very happy. I do find myself saying ‘what am I doing? I want to live in peace.’ But what people don’t really realize I think, because it’s not always captured, or it is, but it’s not shown, we also have a lot of fun together and we do a lot of great things. The crew and the people behind the scenes, the producers and everybody, they become your family, after all these years. It's really woven into my life now.”

She continued, “It would be so strange not to do it after all these years. From the 13 years I started this show but obviously, there will come a time, when it’s time for me to hang up my diamond one day. I don’t know when that time is yet, but we’ll see.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.