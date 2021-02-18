Kyle Massey Makes His TV Return in New Series 'Millennials' (Exclusive)

AMC's new streaming service ALLBLK is bringing fans a new original sitcom series. ET is exclusively debuting the first trailer for Millennials, which marks the TV return of That So Raven's Kyle Massey.

The series follows an ambitious business student named Omar (Massey), who wants to make it big in the corporate world while encouraging his friends to get their lives together.

Omar and his closest friends -- personal trainer Jaheem (Keraun Harris), YouTuber Travis (Philip Bolden) and college dropout Todd (Aaron Grady) -- struggle to find their way in the world while trying to prove they've got their lives figured out.

Teresa "Topnotch" Celeste, Tanjareen Thomas, Buddy Lewis, and Katherine Florence also star. The series is created by Rugg Williams and Oren Williams, with Bentley Kyle Evans serving as co-director and executive producer.

Check out the trailer in the video player above.

Millennials will stream on AMC's relaunched streaming service, ALLBLK, which the network says will include entertainment that is inclusively but unapologetically Black, and feature a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations.

The platform is set to include additional original programs, both sitcoms and dramas, as well as a "must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular network TV, lively stage plays" and more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found.

Millennials premieres Thursday, Feb. 25 on ALLBLK.