'KUWTK': Kourtney Tells Kim to 'Shut the F**k Up' in Tense Final Season Preview

Is another fight brewing between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian?

Things got tense in a preview for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired at the end of an all-new episode on Thursday. In the scene, Kim and Khloe are seen confronting their older sister, though the subject of their conversation is unclear.

"You have a reputation of degrading people," Kim says to Kourtney in the clip.

"Kim, shut the f**k up," Kourtney replies, and is later seen rolling her eyes.

Khloe reacts with wide eyes, telling the cameras, "We all have the ability to be negative, but we should want to change."

Kim and Kourtney famously had a nasty, physical altercation on an episode of KUWTK that aired last spring, shortly before Kourtney took a step back from filming the show. Following the episode, the sisters spoke out to admit that they were "embarrassed" to see their heated altercation play out on TV.

A source told ET at the time, “The sisters are fine and back on good terms. They were able to discuss their differences and although they don’t agree on how each handles things, they respect one another."

As for the fight itself, neither Kim nor Kourtney considered it to be their finest moment. "The sisters are embarrassed of the fight, but since the day they signed up to do the show, they promised to show their real life," the source added.

The 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. See more on the final season in the video below.