'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian Finds Out Kendall Jenner Has Been Returning Her Gifts

Kourtney Kardashian is calling out Kendall Jenner for returning a number of luxurious gifts!

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star reveals to sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian that Kendall has secretly been taking back the Hèrmes China pieces she's been gifting her for special occasions.

"So I started her this collection of Hèrmes China last year for her birthday," Kourtney explains. "I got her like tea cups and a tea pot and all the tea stuff. And then for Christmas, I added to it and got her all the serving platters, so I was thinking I could add to it and get the dishes [for her next birthday]."

"We called Hèrmes and I was like, 'Can you send me photos of what I didn't get yet?' and then they just said, 'I can absolutely do that but she returned everything that you got her,'" she continues. "I, like, literally picked out each dish with thought and care."

Khloe then chimes in, asking Kourtney how Kendall reacted when she received the gifts. "She's young, she's not like...like, we love china because we have like dinner parties," Khloe says.

"She liked them! In a few years she'll wish that she had it," Kourtney replies. "I want to be like, 'You think the joke's on me, you keep returning it. The joke's on you because I'm going to keep buying it!' So I'm still going to buy it for her for her birthday. I just want to give it to her again to see her reaction."

"I really just find it funny," she continues. "I just want to see her opening and pretending this is the greatest gift."

In another KUWTK clip that was released on Wednesday, Kim revealed to Kourtney and Khloe that she did not pass her first year law student exam. "So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar," Kim confesses in the episode, which was filmed in October 2020. "I am a failure. I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day studying, and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up."

"If you are doing law school the way I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program," Kim adds in a confessional. "And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This would actually be harder, I hear, than the official bar."

New episodes of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air Thursdays at 8 pm ET/PT on E!. Fans can also watch their favorite KUWTK episodes on Peacock. For now, hear more on the Kardashian-Jenner family in the video below.