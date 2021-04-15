'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian Feels 'Ambushed' as Scott Disick Confesses His Love

The show's 20th and final season has seen Kourtney's siblings wondering about the former couple -- and even setting them up on a romantic dinner, Parent Trap-style -- but a preview for next week's episode shows the speculation coming to a head, as Scott raises the question of marriage at a family dinner.

"Is there anybody that thinks we shouldn't get married?" he asks.

"That would be epic!" Kim exclaims, while Khloe chants, "Marriage! Marriage!"

However, Kourtney isn't so sure. "I'm feeling ambushed right now," she admits.

In another scene, the pair is seen having a one-on-one conversation, where Scott lays it all out: "Either we figure out creating our own lives together, or separately."

"That's a lot of pressure to put on me," Kourtney replies, before Scott tells her that he loves her.

Both Kourtney and Scott have moved on to new relationships since the filming of KUWTK's 20th and final season. Scott made things Instagram official with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin in February, while Kourtney and Travis Barker went public with their relationship in January and have gotten "way more serious" in recent months.

However, as Scott said during the KUWTK premiere, no matter what happens in his and Kourtney's love lives, they'll always be there for each other, and for their kids.

"I'm never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting that we have. Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have," he noted. "And I truly believe if the right person were to come along in Kourtney's life or my life, us having children and having this amazing relationship would only be a plus to the outsider."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E!