K.T. Oslin, '80’s Ladies' Singer, Dead at 78

K.T. Oslin, the country music singer-songwriter best known for her hit single "80's Ladies," has died. She was 78.

The news of Oslin's death on Monday was announced by the Country Music Association, who paid tribute to the songstress in a statement released to ET.

"K.T. Oslin had one of the most soulful voices in Country Music and was a strong influence for women with her hit '80's Ladies,'" Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern shared in the statement. "I was fortunate to work with K.T. on a number of television shows in the late 90s. She was always gracious to the crews and up-and-coming talent performing alongside her."

"She truly had one of the best voices in the history of our format," Trahern continued. "Our thoughts go out to her loved ones at this difficult time."

Oslin earned two CMA Awards in 1988 for "80's Ladies," becoming the first woman to ever win the CMA Award for Song of the Year. She also earned three GRAMMY Awards during her career.

Additionally, Oslin is a inductee of both the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Oslin was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, Music Row reports, and has been staying in an assisted living facility since 2016 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's. It's unclear if COVID played a contributing factor in her death.