Kristin Cavallari Spends Halloween With Ex Jay Cutler: See the Family Pic

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler came together for their kids on Halloween. The former Hills star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a pic from her and Cutler's celebration with 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Saylor.

Cavallari was all smiles as she dressed as a unicorn and posed with Cutler and their kids, six months after the former couple announced their split.

"Halloween 2020," she captioned the post, which received praise from fans who commended Cavallari and Cutler for co-parenting, despite any differences they may have.

In a recent interview with ET, Cavallari opened up about how she was making her kids her "only priority" post-split.

"I have hard days, without a doubt, and right now I'm really just focusing on my kids and making sure that my kids are good. That's my only priority at the moment, and they're handling it well," she said. "I'm just trying to stay positive and focus on all of the positive things. But I have sad days, without a doubt."

Despite considering divorce for two years, Cavallari told ET that it still wasn't "an easy decision."

"It was the hardest decision that I have ever made," she admitted. "My mom [Judith Spies Eifrig] used to say, 'You'll know when it's time.' I feel like that was true. I knew. And that's that."

"It just didn't work. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a kid, but we tried," Cavallari added. "We tried everything, and Jay and I had so much love for each other. No one could ever take that away from us. But at the end of the day, we weren't happy."

