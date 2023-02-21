Kristin Cavallari Says She's Not Dating 'Hottest Guy' Tyler Cameron, Talks Romantic Life

The rest might still be unwritten, but when it comes to her dating life, Kristin Cavallari is an open book. The 36-year-old reality star and jewelry designer got candid on the podcast, Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson.

It's been more than three years since the mother of three split from her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, and while she's had several romantic connections since then, Cavallari is now happily single.

"I sit here and I think I want a relationship, but really I’m like, ‘I don’t have the time,’" Cavallari explained. "I wanna just be mom and then, you know, work-wise my schedule is pretty busy until May, and then I’ll have a bit more free time, but I just need to hunker down right now and focus on me. And not to say that I’m not, you know, dating a little bit or talking to some people or whatever, but anything serious, I’m just not in a place for it right now, which is fine."

Noting that she's been approached by "a lot of married men" recently, Cavallari added, "Clearly, I'm not ready for a relationship because I'm attracting all of these unavailable men."

Cavallari said that she holds her dates to "a higher standard" because of the role they could potentially have in her kids' lives.

The Laguna Beach alum opened up about her recent date with Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron. The pair went out for New Year's Eve, but Cavallari added that they are not in a relationship.

"Tyler I’ve known for about a year. He is one of the nicest, most down-to-earth, laid-back guys on the planet," she said of Cameron. "He was my New Year's date. We talk a lot. We’re not dating. I think he’s a great guy. We’re both so busy right now that it’s just… he’s cute."

Despite not being in a relationship with Cameron, Cavallari is certainly attracted to him.

"He’s honestly the hottest guy I’ve ever seen and he’s hotter in person if you can even believe it," she said.

In addition to Cameron and "married men," Cavallari said she gets approached by athletes often.

"I've gotten a lot of 29 year olds. I've dated a lot of kids in their 20s and I'm like, 'This is silly. I need someone who's established,'" she said, noting that the issue with dating younger men is the fact that most of them want kids.

"I’m not gonna have more kids. It would be so hard for me to go back and have another one because my baby is seven and I can’t imagine going back and doing it all again. So unless I met the love of my freaking life and he wanted one and didn’t have any, maybe, but like, I don’t think so," she shared.

Cavallari also revealed that back in her youth, she apparently had the option of hooking up with Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I never wanted to hook up with Leo in the L.A. days. It was not appealing to me," Cavallari said.

"Oh, was it on the table?" host Bilson asked.

"Yeah," Cavallari said, noting that she chose not to "because I feel like everyone slept with him."