Kristin Cavallari Says She Doesn't Recognize Former Self After Weight Gain: 'I've Come a Long Way'

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her changing body and says she is proud of her health progression. Taking to Instagram to share three photos of herself, one taken recently and the other two from years prior, the mother of three showed how she has gained weight.

The Very Cavallari star explained that while she was nervous to share these photos with the world, she wants to be "proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin."

Cavallari captioned her post, "I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos."

She continued, saying that while she was very thin, she has not suffered from an eating disorder in the past, writing, "no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle."

In the first photo, Cavallari is standing with her back to the camera looking out at the ocean. Compared to the other photos in the carousel, she appears to be stronger and glowing.

Talking to US Weekly about her fitness regimen and healthy weight gain, the reality star explained that she does three one-on-one workouts with her trainer a week. “I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling. Usually, I’ll work out and maybe do 30 minutes of a VersaClimber [on a fourth day], which will also kick your butt, man,” she said.

Cavallari explained that with her body type, staying consistent with her workouts is the only way to retain muscle. “I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away,” she told the outlet. “My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight.”