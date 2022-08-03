Kristin Cavallari Says Marriage to Jay Cutler Was 'Toxic,' Shares Why She Hopes He Remarries

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her divorce from Jay Cutler. The Laguna Beach alum was a guest on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast where she and host Alex Cooper discussed her highly publicized separation from the former NFL star and her hopes for the future.

"I hope that he finds someone, I really do," she said of Cutler, from whom she split from in 2020. "I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried."

Still, the 35-year-old reality star says that "it stung a little" to see him date for the first time after their separation. "That's anybody, you know," she says. "I'm friends with almost all of my exes and I think that that's a good thing. I really value the time I've had with everybody, I've learned from every relationship that I've had and I really want all of my exes to be happy and be in a great relationship."

Cavallari and Cutler wed in 2013 after a whirlwind courtship that was not without its share of drama. Prior to walking down the aisle, Cavallari had at one point canceled the wedding.

"I called off the engagement the same reason I got a divorce -- same reasons, I should say," she admits. "I guess if there's any takeaway from that, it's that you can't ignore red flags, people don't change, and you gotta trust your gut."

After meeting Cutler at 23 years old, Cavallari says she was eager to take that "next natural step" in her life into marriage and having children. Together they share two sons — Camden and Jaxon — and a daughter, Saylor. Her kids, she says, are the reason she won't publicly acknowledge exactly what went wrong in their marriage.

"Because I have three kids with him, I'm very careful about what I say," she admits. "If you and I didn't have microphones in front of us, I'd f**king tell you, but that's their dad and my oldest googles us now and I just want to be very careful. My mom never said anything bad about my dad growing up and I really respected that, and I want to be that kind of mom."

"It was toxic," she concludes of their relationship. "Period, end of story. That's all I kinda need to say."

Opening up about her decision to end the marriage, Cavallari says she mulled it over for years before making it official.

"Nothing major happened at the end," she says. "I remember always asking my mom, 'But how am I going to know?' and she would just be like, 'You'll just know.' And I did, I just kinda knew. It's the scariest thing, it's also the saddest thing. I mean, it's so many emotions but it can also be the best thing."

"I think with any relationship, you just have to realize what are deal breakers for you. What's important to you and what's not?" she adds. "I was really unhappy, I mean, and that was the bottom line. I was in an unhealthy relationship and so that, to me, is not worth it. Also, I didn't want my kids thinking that was normal and I wanted them to see me happy and see me eventually, not right now, but eventually see me with someone who really respects me and treats me the way I need to be treated."

