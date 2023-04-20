Kristin Cavallari on When Her Kids Can Become Reality Stars

Kristin Cavallari isn't against her children pursuing a career in entertainment -- just when they are no longer children.

The reality TV star-turned-author-turned-lifestyle guru recently sat down for a chat on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, and she reflected on her own experiences in front of the camera, and how she'd feel if her kids wanted to do TV themselves.

"Well, I would say 'no,' until they're 18," Cavallari said with a laugh. "I mean, listen, if they want to pursue a career in entertainment when they're 18, absolutely, I will support it. But until they're 18, I want them to just be kids."

Cavallari is mom to three kids -- sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, as well as daughter Saylor, 7 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

"It's hard enough being in school and doing everything that you're doing as a kid, so [I'd say] just focus on that, and we'll cross that bridge when it comes," she explained, adding, "I'm just trying to keep them kids as long as possible."

For Cavallari, her career in television came when she was still in high school, and she appeared on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. After graduating, she moved to Los Angeles and later joined the cast of the Laguna Beach spin-off series, The Hills.

Looking back at the nearly 20 years since she made her debut appearance on Laguna Beach, back in 2004, Cavallari said, "It's been a wild ride."

"You know, I was in high school when that started, and really that show fell into my lap. When I graduated high school, I moved up here to LA and I just kind of rode the wave," she recalled. "And now I'm in Franklin, Tennessee. And I gotta say, it's nice to be kind of out of entertainment but to dip my toe back in when I want to."

Cavallari now runs several fashion lines, writes lifestyle guides and cookbooks, and has established herself as an entrepreneur and bona fide businesswoman, outside the trappings of the entertainment industry.

"I have three kids and I live a very normal life, as much as possible," she shared. "Everything I'm doing now... I can do most of that from my house, and just be mom first and foremost."

According to Cavallari, having children has "given me a real purpose in life, I would say. And it's the best thing I've ever done, truly."

