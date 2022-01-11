Kristen Stewart Reveals the 'Scream' Star Who Recently Left Her Starstruck

Kristen Stewart didn't scream when she recently spotted Neve Campbell at a restaurant. But, admittedly, the 31-year-old actress was so starstruck, she succumbed to one of her own pet peeves.

The Spencer star sat down for an interview with W Magazine for its "Best Performances" issue, which aims to highlight stars at the forefront of cinema over the last year. Stewart joined the likes of Cate Blanchett, Gemma Chan, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Tilda Swinton, Honor Swinton Byrne and Denzel Washington. It's a Hollywood heavyweight list, but that star collection, perhaps, pales in comparison to the rush of emotions Stewart says she felt after running into the Scream star.

When asked point-blank if she's ever been starstruck, Stewart reeled off her story almost as if she had been longing to tell someone about it.

"Yeah," she said. "I saw Neve Campbell in a restaurant the other day, and I looked over my shoulder and did this thing that I hate when people do [it] to me, where they look and then snap back and pretend they didn't see or something. I'm like, 'Just come say hi.'"

Stewart says a friend nudged her to go say hi, but Stewart wasn't completely up for it.

"I was like, 'No way.' And then she invited us to sit down and chat for a minute," Stewart said. "I was like, 'Man, I need to go see Scream [Five].' I love that series so much."

Stewart was only five years old when Scream first hit theaters in 1996, an attribute she shares with just about every new cast member in the new Scream. And, just like Stewart, many of the newest Scream cast members also found themselves in awe of Campbell.

"The amazing Neve Campbell said about our cast, when we all kind of met together for the first time and had dinner, was that this cast seemed most like the original cast from the first film," Scream newcomer Melissa Barrera recently told ET. "Which that to us was such a big sigh of relief."

Stewart, generating tons of buzz ahead of awards season for her portrayal of Princess Diana, explained what it is about certain people that trigger the rush of emotions that leaves one starstruck.

"It's funny who actually starstrikes you," she explained. "It's never who you expect. It's a physical thing — maybe you love a musician, maybe you love an actor so much, but you see them and you're like, 'Yeah, cool. That's them. They're a person.' There are some people that just get in there. Physically. And then your body goes, ahh."