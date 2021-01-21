Kristen Bell Says She and Dax Shepard 'Needed a Little Therapy Brush-Up' at the Start of the Pandemic

Kristen Bell is once again getting honest about the state of her marriage to Dax Shepard. The 40-year-old Good Place actress spoke about how life in quarantine has affected her seven-year marriage to the 46-year-old actor.

"We've learned everything about each other because we haven't been able to leave!" she tells Peopleof their life at home. "Everyone's proclivities are kind of bubbling over because we're all caged in with each other."

The pandemic combined with every day relationship struggles, led the couple to seek a refresher in their therapy journey.

"Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up," she says. "Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that. We go back to therapy and figure out what I'm not doing that's best for you and what you're not doing that's best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better. It's been incredibly helpful."

It's been a year of ups and downs for Shepard, who opened up in September about relapsing on prescription pain medication after 16 years of sobriety.

At the time, Bell was incredibly supportive of her husband, saying, "One of the main reasons I love him is he's also addicted to growth. He's addicted to evolving. And he was like, 'I don't want to risk this family and I did, so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.' We're going back to therapy. I love that he's addicted to growth and I will continue to stand by him because he's very, very worth it."