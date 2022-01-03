Kristen Bell Honors Husband Dax Shepard on His 47th Birthday: 'None of Us Deserve You'

Kristen Bell is showing her love for husband Dax Shepard on his special day. The 41-year-old actress shared a sweet message for the actor and podcast host on his 47th birthday on Sunday.

Bell shared photos of the two together as well as one of him with their daughters, 8-year-old Lincoln and 7-year-old Delta -- though blocked out their faces to protect their privacy -- on Instagram.

"To the greatest husband and #dadbeast I could ever imagine," she wrote. "Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life. Your patience and commitment with our daughters is only bested by your patience and commitment with the hiccups. None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud. ❤️🎊😍."

Bell and Shepard have been married since 2013. The two have been remarkably open about their marriage, including about not getting along during quarantine and going to therapy. Bell explained going to therapy separately from Shepard so they can "talk s**t about each other" during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last June.

"Currently, what we've been doing for the past couple of months, every two weeks or so, I'll go see [our therapist] on Zoom and complain about Dax," she shared. "And then he'll give me all the reasons why I'm wrong, and then Dax will do the same and then by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again."

"When you have a third party moderating any disagreement, it's always a safer place," she added. "Because when two people are talking, defense mechanisms, cortisol, all that stuff, it just messes up the solution."

After Shepard publicly admitted to relapsing with prescription pills after 16 years of sobriety in September 2020, Bell shared that he told her she could drug test him whenever she wanted, no questions asked. She also praised his openness when it comes to sharing his struggles in his personal life with fans, whether it be with addiction or their marriage not being perfect.

"If we're going to talk about who's forced who to grow, I will give him the credit. [He] elevates vulnerability to an obsessive level," Bell told Self magazine last May. "He doesn't want any young person feeling like there's a fantasy out there that they just have to find the right person. That's not how humans work. People change. People grow."